USDK Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $208.30 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040191 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

