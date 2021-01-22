USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. USDK has a total market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $287.83 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

