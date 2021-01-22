USDX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007411 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006997 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded 575.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003111 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.
About USDX
SHA-256
It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.
