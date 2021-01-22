USDX Price Hits $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007764 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007145 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX's total supply is 3,768,685 coins.