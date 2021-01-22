USDX Price Hits $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007764 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007145 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003107 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.
USDX Coin Profile
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
Buying and Selling USDX
USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .
