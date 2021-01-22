USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.01362214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00548661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009361 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002392 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

