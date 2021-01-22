Utrust Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.56 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Utrust has a market cap of $94.52 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00573628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.41 or 0.04219056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016115 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.