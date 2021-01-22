Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.90. Vaccinex shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 12,620 shares trading hands.

VCNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.