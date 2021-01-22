Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.10 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $24.10 million and approximately $624,566.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00052520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125246 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00279365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

