Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.55. Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 52,485 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41.

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

