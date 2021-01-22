Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

VLY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 125,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 585,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.