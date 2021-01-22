Valor Token (VALOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $294,677.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00580349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.45 or 0.04332224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

