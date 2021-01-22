VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,484 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

