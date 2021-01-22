VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 23,879,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,014,779. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

