VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned about 1.26% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,901,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,927,000 after acquiring an additional 645,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 989,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 321,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,000,000.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 175,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,722. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.