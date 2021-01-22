Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,299 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 139,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.