Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.