Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after acquiring an additional 221,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

