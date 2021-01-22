Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $175.35 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.