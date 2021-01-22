Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 3rd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

