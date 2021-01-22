Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 833,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,651,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.95. 34,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.