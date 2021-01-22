Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lifted by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,312 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

