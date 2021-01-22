Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 12.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35,928 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 302,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,725,930. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.