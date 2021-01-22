Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,930. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.

