Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 115,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

