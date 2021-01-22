Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

