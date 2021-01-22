Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 9,665,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,292. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

