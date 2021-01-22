Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGK opened at $62.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.