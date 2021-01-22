Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 670.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $2,082,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $4,785,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.30. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $260.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

