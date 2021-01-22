Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Tiaa Fsb’s 6th Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.46% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $984,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $260.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.30. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $260.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

