Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,785,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $368,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.84. 829,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,738. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $260.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

