Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,225 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

