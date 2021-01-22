Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Northside Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 1,693,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

