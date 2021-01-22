Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $12,618,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 1,693,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

