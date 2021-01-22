Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.