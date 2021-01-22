Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000.

VGT traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,904. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $365.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

