Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.87. The company had a trading volume of 521,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,880. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

