Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,698 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $213.87. 521,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,880. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.