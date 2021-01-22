Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 11.8% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $213.87. The company had a trading volume of 521,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,880. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average is $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

