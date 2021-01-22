Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Raised by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.08. 320,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,914. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

