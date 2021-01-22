Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONV) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.51 and last traded at $123.80. Approximately 192,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 263,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05.

