Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.