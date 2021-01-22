Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

