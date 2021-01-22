Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Reduced by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

