Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,882. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

