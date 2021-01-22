Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $4,156,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. 16,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

