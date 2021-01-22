Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Raised by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,783,000 after buying an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after buying an additional 1,788,427 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,076,000 after buying an additional 1,346,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. 1,716,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,647. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

