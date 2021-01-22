Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Raised by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.7% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 755,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 383,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

