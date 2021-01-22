Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 10.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 755,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 383,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,754. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

