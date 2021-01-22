Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $103,137,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $83,320,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $16,910,000.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,249. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

