Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. 1,073,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,249. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

